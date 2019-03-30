Emily Bett Rickards Leaving Arrow: EPs 'Heartbroken' Over Her Decision to Exit

Just hours after Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards revealed that she would depart the CW’s flagship superhero drama ahead of its eighth and final season, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Beth Schwartz have put out a statement in support of the actress’ decision.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since Season 1 and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life,” the statement reads. “And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

Rickards made the shocking announcement in an Instagram post, which in part read, “Felicity and I are a very tight two, but after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you.” On-screen hubby Stephen Amell and fellow costar Colton Haynes were among the first to react to the news, with Amell indicating that he’d have more to say in the coming days, but “for now, I love you.”

As previously reported, Arrow will conclude with a 10-episode Season 8. The final season’s abbreviated run means the series will wrap up shortly after this fall’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover with The Flash and Supergirl (and possibly Legends of Tomorrow). CW President Mark Pedowitz hinted at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in January that the special event will take “some big swings.”