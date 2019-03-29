JAG's David James Elliott Is Bringing 'Harm' to NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: Los Angeles is literally in Harm’s way, with David James Elliott set to reprise his JAG role on the high-octane CBS drama.

TVLine has learned that Elliott will appear in multiple episodes as Navy Captain Harmon Rabb Jr., starting on Sunday, May 12 at 10/9c (aka the episode before the season finale).

In Elliott’s first episode, “The Guardian,” the NCIS team uncovers ISIS sympathizers who are planning an attack on U.S. aircraft carriers. The terror threat will result in Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) working directly with Rabb, now the XO Captain on the USS Intrepid.

“Bringing Harmon Rabb to work with [the Los Angeles NCIS team] makes for a formidable coalition,” NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill previews, “and both entities are going to need all the help they can get when confronted with the greatest challenge of their careers.”

The NCIS mothership of course was spun off of JAG, starting with a two-part, April 2003 “backdoor pilot” that introduced Gibbs, DiNozzo, Abby and Ducky (played by Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette and David McCallum). As recently as March 2018, JAG vet John M. Jackson reprised his role as Rear Admiral “A.J.” Chegwidden on NCIS: LA (in what has been a bit of a recurring gig). Jackson also appeared in a 2013 episode of NCIS, while Patrick Labyorteaux has popped up on NCIS three times as JAG‘s Captain Bud Roberts.

But until now — across 31 total seasons of NCISes (NCISeese?) — neither Elliott nor JAG leading lady Catherine Bell had slipped back into their uniforms.

“[In 2017] there was a point where Catherine and David were both available, and I was trying to make that work,” Gemmill previously told TVLine. “I forget what episode it was, but I had a little opening, so I had casting check and she was available, and David was available….” Though that “reunion” (albeit on an NCIS offshoot) did not come together, “That still is a goal of mine,” Gemmill said at the time. “I have such fun when John’s here, it’d be great to put them all together again. I think the fans would really dig that.”

In a new statement, Gemmill notes of Elliott’s awaited encore, “[As a writer and producer] I did the first four seasons of JAG with him, so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great. But to do so with the same character, on our show, this many years later… that’s pretty damn amazing.”

But will Harm be alone? That is the question. Former costar Bell shared a photo on Instagram that has NCIS-verse fans speculating, but nothing has been officially announced.