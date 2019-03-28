RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Who Got Mashed at the Monster's Ball?

RuPaul’s Drag Race welcomed Elvira, Mistress of the Dark on Thursday for a chilling challenge that separated the ghouls from the girls.

Related Drag Race Recap: Which Orange Queen Lacked a Certain Appeal?

Drag Race Recap: Which Orange Queen Lacked a Certain Appeal? Drag Race Sneak Peek: Which Queen's Dance Moves Are All Trumped Up?

The drama began immediately this week, with Yvie Oddly basically asking Ra’Jah O’Hara — fresh off her lip sync victory against Mercedes Iman Diamond — why she hasn’t been stepping it up in the challenges. Ra’Jah brought up a valid point, that Yvie was literally wearing trash, but Yvie brushed off the hate, telling Ra’Jah that she only got defensive because she knew the truth. Perhaps this lit a fire under Miss O’Hara, because she crushed this week’s mini challenge, which transformed the queens into living dolls. (Personally, I’d like a Vanessa Vanjie Mateo doll of my own.)

For this week’s maxi challenge, Mama Ru threw a monster ball on the runway, requiring the queens to scare up three unique looks: a trampy trick-or-treater, a witch and a MILF (monster I’d like to freak). While some queens relished the chance to throw on some fun costumes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache was surprisingly hesitant. “I’m not a fan of Halloween,” she informed whoever would listen. “I’m not a spooky bitch. There’s more than spook to me, unlike some other hoes in this competition.”

Brooke Lynn Hytes earned her second win of the season with a trio of looks that were equal parts ghoulish and gagworthy. The judges were fully wrapped up in her trick-or-treating mummy ensemble (despite Silky’s “Charmin to the runway!” taunts); guest-judge Cara Delevingne appreciated the similarity between Brooke Lynn’s “Witch, Please!” getup and her own costume in Suicide Squad; and they agreed that her “black widow” character was a straight-up MILF.

Between her childish trick-or-treating costume, her Oprah-esque witch look and her poorly sewn MILF dress, Silky nearly wound up in the bottom two. Fortunately for her, Shuga Cain and Ariel Versace were (somehow) even bigger disasters, forcing them to lip sync for their lives dressed like Satan’s wife (complete with a ’70s-inspired merkin) and some sort of bizarre Little Mermaid/Tinkerbell hybrid.

As the lyrics to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight” command, both queens were ready to give Ru everything — even if that included Ariel taking an awkward, multi-replayed tumble. She clearly hoped that a last-minute backbend would save her, but alas, she’s no Naomi Smalls. Back to the sea with you, Ariel!

Also worth discussing…

* I did not see that Vanjie/Brooke Lynn relationship coming, but I am here for it. Let’s just hope it doesn’t cause issues down the road, as Vanjie made it clear this week that no trade is coming between her and the crown.

* I wasn’t quite as into the Silky/Nina West kiss we got this week, but it’s fun to see a group of queens getting along for a change. Certain seasons have been a little toxic, so it’s nice to see some workroom levity.

* Here are a few “safe” looks that I loved: Scarlet Envy’s black lagoon couture, Nina’s Little Shop of Horrors homage, Plastique Tiara as “Maleficent’s Asian sister” and Yvie’s brilliant Sarah Jurassic Parker costume.

Was the right queen sent home this week? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode.