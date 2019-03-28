Trump Calls On FBI, DOJ to Investigate Jussie Smollett Case: 'It Is an Embarrassment to Our Nation'

On Thursday, President Donald Trump implored the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice to take a closer look at the “outrageous” Jussie Smollett case, referring to the Empire star’s recent legal saga as “an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Trump’s tweet comes just two days after prosecutors formally dropped charges against Smollett, who on March 8 was indicted on multiple felony counts for the alleged staging of a hate crime against himself in January.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

After Smollett was relieved of all charges, Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who previously criticized Smollett after evidence suggested that he staged the attack against himself, maintained that justice had not been served.

“[Smollett] chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system,” Johnson said. “It’s Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax, period… If he wanted to clear his name, the way to do that was in a court of law.”

Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was also fired up in the wake of the dropped charges. “[Smollett] did this all in the name of self-promotion,” he alleged. “This is a whitewash of justice.”

In the wake of Tuesday’s stunning turn of events, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment put out a joint statement, which read, “Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified that all charges against him have been dismissed.” Later on, Smollett’s TV mom, Taraji P. Henson, said she was “happy that the truth has finally been set free, because I knew it all along… We’re all happy for him, and thank God the truth prevailed.”