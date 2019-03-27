TVLine Items: GMW Vet to Snowpiercer, Thrones Prequel Adds 5 and More

Rowan Blanchard is boarding TNT’s Snowpiercer train: The Girl Meets World vet has joined the upcoming thriller series as a guest star with an option to become a regular in Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the 2013 movie of the same name, the show is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. As a result, the remnants of humanity now inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe.

Blanchard will play a 17-year-old who’s wise beyond her years and has mysterious connections to the history of Snowpiercer.

* HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel has added to its cast Marquis Rodriquez (Iron Fist), John Simm (the UK’s Life on Mars), Richard McCabe (Harlots), John Heffernan (Ripper Street) and child actress Dixie Egerickx.

* Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) have joined HBO’s limited series The Undoing, per Deadline. David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known centers on a therapist (played by Nicole Kidman) whose world is turned upside-down by a violent death, a missing husband (Hugh Grant) and a chain of terrible revelations.

* SundanceTV will give its 10-episode short-form series State of the Union, starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd, a special rollout to accommodate the episodes’ 10-minute length: A new installment will air every weeknight Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 17, at 10/9c under the banner “10@10.”

* Netflix has released a trailer for the new Bear Grylls interactive series You vs. Wild, releasing all episodes on Wednesday, April 10:

