Sex and the City 'Sequel' Series In the Works at Paramount Television

Slip on your priciest pair of shoes and order yourself a cosmopolitan, because Sex and the City is making a comeback — of sorts.

A follow-up to HBO’s romantic dramedy is in the works at Paramount Television. Per our sister site Deadline, Paramount and production company Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to Is There Still Sex in the City?, an upcoming novel from Candace Bushnell, who also wrote the Sex and the City essays on which the original series was based.

According to the book’s official description, Is There Still Sex in the City? will deliver Bushnell’s commentaries on “the love and dating habits of middle-aged men and women as they continue to navigate the ever-modernizing world of relationships” in New York City. The book will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Bushnell will write the pilot script for Paramount’s TV adaptation, and she’ll also serve as executive producer. A network is not yet attached to the project.

“It didn’t used to be this way. At one time, ’50-something’ meant the beginning of retirement — working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle,” Bushnell said in a statement to Deadline. “In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of 50- and 60-something women look like today, and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”

It’s not yet clear if the series adaptation of Bushnell’s novel will involve any characters from Sex and the City. The original series, of course, ran for six seasons on HBO and spawned two movies. The show garnered numerous Emmys during its time on the air — including wins for stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon — and became a lasting staple of pop culture.

Are you interested in a Sex and the City follow-up? Tell us in the comments!