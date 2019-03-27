Riverdale Sneak Peek: Jughead Briefs Archie on His 'Cold War' With Gladys

The Jones family may be all in the same zip code once again on Riverdale… but that doesn’t mean they’ll be home baking cupcakes together anytime soon.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), Jughead gets his pal Archie up to speed on the growing rift between him and his drug-slinging mom Gladys. He describes his relationship with her as a “cold war,” admitting he could tell his dad F.P. that Gladys has taken over the town’s Fizzle Rocks trade, but that might lead to “mutually assured destruction” and fracture their family for good.

So Jughead’s plan is to drive her new cook Kurtz and the rest of the Gargoyles out of town: “I am going to make Riverdale a very unwelcome place for Gladys Jones.” But, as Archie points out, does that mean his little sister Jellybean will feel unwelcome, too?

Elsewhere in the episode, “as Betty enlists Cheryl’s help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie and Veronica help an ally from his past,” and “Hiram breaks some surprising news to Veronica,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Wednesday’s Riverdale, and then hit the comments and tell us: Can Jughead rid the town of Fizzle Rocks and keep his family together?