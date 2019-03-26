TVLine Items: YOU Adds Fire Vet, Burden of Truth Renewed and More

Could Charlie Barnett be Joe Goldberg’s newest foe? The Chicago Fire alum and Russian Doll co-star will recur during Season 2 of YOU, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Lifetime-turned-Netflix drama will shift the action to Los Angeles for the upcoming season, which follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef who isn’t into social media like his Season 1 obsession Guinevere Beck was.

Barnett will play Love’s oldest friend Gabe, who is a successful acupuncturist and psychedelics aficionado.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Burden of Truth has been renewed for Season 3 by Canadian broadcaster CBC, star Peter Mooney shared on Twitter. The second season premieres stateside on The CW this summer.

“That’s it, back to Winnipeg!” It’s official!!! We’ll be back shooting Season III of #BurdenOfTruth this summer. pic.twitter.com/uik5A3MQOI — Peter Mooney (@Peter_Mooney_) March 25, 2019

* The CW’s Riverdale spinoff pilot Katy Keene has added Zane Holtz (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Make It or Break It) and Katherine LaNasa (Imposters, Satisfaction) to its cast, per Deadline. Holtz will play Katy Keene’s boxer boyfriend Ko Kelly, while LaNasa will portray Gloria Grandbilt, a legendary personal shopper at a luxury department store.

* grown-ish has promoted Diggy Simmons (aka Jazz’s boyfriend Doug) to series regular for the Freeform comedy’s third season.

* Netflix has announced Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, a series of half-hour specials highlighting the titular funny lady’s six favorite comedians: Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams.

