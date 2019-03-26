Michaela Watkins Joins Walton Goggins in CBS Comedy Pilot The Unicorn

Casual‘s Michaela Watkins is getting serious about a full-time TV return, nabbing a lead role opposite Walton Goggins in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot The Unicorn.

Written by Fam co-EPs Bill Martin and Mike Schiff, the potential series centers on Goggins’ Wade, a recent widower and devoted father to two adolescent girls who feels at sea after his wife’s death. When Wade is persuaded by friends to start dating again, he is shocked to discover he’s kind of a hot commodity — but he has no idea what he’s doing.

Watkins will play Delia, the wife of Wade’s bestie Forrest (played by Childrens Hospital alum Rob Corddry). Per Deadline, which first reported the news, Delia is opinionated, blunt and controlling, so it’s no surprise when she takes the helm when Wade starts dating again.

Following her four-season stint on Hulu’s Casual, which concluded last summer, Watkins guest starred on Season 4 of Amazon’s Catastrophe. She will next appear in Season 3 of Search Party in a major recurring role.

The Unicorn joins several comedy pilots currently in contention at CBS, along with the Patricia Heaton vehicle Carol’s Second Act and the Ken Jeong-led Emperor of Malibu, among others. (Check out our 2019 Pilot Guide to see the full list of projects.)