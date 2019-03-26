Hugh Dancy Joins Homeland's Final Season as Adversary for [Spoiler]

Homeland‘s farewell season will be a family affair, now that Hugh Dancy has joined the mix.

TVLine has learned that Hannibal‘s onetime frenemy (and Claire Danes’ real-life husband) will recur on the Showtime drama as John Zabel, a savvy Washington consultant who joins the White House as a new foreign policy advisor to the President — and a formidable opponent to Saul Berenson (played by Mandy Patinkin).

Homeland is currently in production on its eighth and final season, set to premiere later this year.

Shooting in Monaco, the series’ final season finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – and that is a problem for Saul, now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s nascent administration is ending the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé, Carrie, can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den… one last time.

In addition to his run as Hannibal‘s Will Graham, Dancy’s previous TV credits include The Path, Showtime’s The Big C and the UK miniseries Elizabeth I, for which he earned an Emmy nomination.