CBS Sets Dates for Elementary's Final Season, Instinct's Return, Treasure Hunt

Elementary‘s end will begin in late May, CBS announced on Tuesday.

The detective drama’s seventh and final, 13-episode season will launch on Thursday, May 23 at 10/9c, after S.W.A.T. has wrapped its sophomore run. As the farewell salvo opens, Holmes (played by Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson’s (Lucy Liu) new careers as consultants for Scotland Yard are disrupted by news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the United States. As Holmes’ Stateside legal trouble threatens to keep them from returning to New York, their greatest foe to date, tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (played by James Frain), waits on the horizon to test their limits.

CBS also announced that Instinct will return on Sunday, June 16 at 9 pm, affording the Alan Cumming-fronted drama some promotion during the network’s Tonys telecast the week prior. In the 11-episode Season 2, NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart (Cumming) is reinstated after being put on leave, just in time to join his partner, Detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic), on their new case — the “Sleeping Beauty Killer.”

As for fresh fare, the action-adventure series Blood & Treasure will get a special double-episode preview on Tuesday, May 21 — leading out of the NCIS season finale and moving New Orleans‘ closer up to May 14 — before calling Tuesdays at 10pm its regular home.

Blood & Treasure stars Matt Barr (Valor) and Sofia Pernas (The Brave) as a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief, respectively, who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. But as they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

