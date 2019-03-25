TVLine Items: Vida Return Date, Y&R Tribute Absence Explained and More

Season 2 of Vida is getting the binge treatment: The entire 10-episode run will premiere on the Starz app, Starz On-Demand and StarzPlay on Thursday, May 23.

The half-hour drama will also air weekly on the premium cable net, starting Sunday, May 26 at 8/7c.

In the new season, “Lyn and Emma begin the monumental task of rebuilding their mother’s business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement,” per the official synopsis. Additionally, “Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them.”

* The Young and the Restless invited series alum Tonya Lee Williams (ex-Olivia) to be a part of next month’s tribute to Kristoff St. John (Neil), “but she’s overseas working on a project and couldn’t participate,” CBS Daytime chief Angelica McDaniel explained on Twitter.

* Tommy Dewey (Casual) will co-star in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot presentation Village Gazette, about a small-town newspaper editor (Late Night with Seth Meyers‘ Amber Ruffin), our sister site Deadline reports. Dewey will play the owners’ new hire Randall Westinghouse, an arrogant big-city reporter looking to uncover a juicy story in the town.

* The TV movie sequel Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal will air Monday, May 27 at 8 pm on Lifetime.

* Former Undateable lovebirds Brent Morin and Bridgit Mendler will star opposite Dennis Quaid in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever, a multi-camera comedy series about a strong-willed patriarch whose youngest daughter (Mendler) comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend (Morin), Deadline reports. Rounding out the cast are Ashley Tisdale (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody), Adam Rose (Veronica Mars) and Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca).

* Vinny Chhibber (The Red Line) will recur during Season 4 of TNT’s Animal Kingdom as an arrogant billionaire who enlists the help of Frankie (Dichen Lachman) and the Cody boys, per Deadline.

* Station 19 has tapped Birgundi Baker (The Chi, Black Lightning) to recur as the sister of Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), beginning this Thursday, per Deadline.

