Arrow Sneak Peek: Will Oliver Uncover Emiko's Darker Secrets?

A sparring session becomes a bit of a sharing session, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from this week’s Arrow.

In “Inheritance” — the last episode to air Mondays at 8/7c, before the CW series moves to 9 o’clock when it returns April 15 — Laurel learns some damaging information that affects Emiko (played by new series regular Sea Shimooka). Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to investigate, which makes Felicity happy as her friend is now working with the team. Things go awry, however, forcing Felicity to make a choice between the team and Laurel.

Emiko, as was recently revealed, knows that “legal eagle” Laurel is really from Earth-Two, where she was known as Black Siren. But Emiko has secrets of her own — namely, her alliance with the enigmatic, dangerous, powerful and highly skilled Dante, with whom the reconstituted Team Arrow recently had a nasty run-in.

In the clip above, Oliver’s sparring session with his half-sister leads to him revealing a bit of his own origin story, as a trained vigilante. But will Emiko open up in kind? Press play above to see what all she shares.

