Mueller Report on Collusion and Obstruction of Justice Investigations Sparks Primetime News Specials

The conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign has networks scrambling to provide comprehensive coverage.

Mueller on Friday released his report to Trump-appointed Attorney General William P. Barr, who on Sunday summarized for the Senate Judiciary Committee that Mueller’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia in an effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. As for obstruction of justice, Barr said that while Mueller’s report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

CBS has announced that it will preempt an original episode of Bull on Monday in favor of The Mueller Report: A Turning Point. Airing at 10/9c and hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor, the hour-long special will “unpack the findings of a two-year investigation into President Donald Trump, his aides, allies and associates, answering the question of whether the then-candidate and his campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to win the White House and if the president obstructed justice,” according to the network’s release.

The cable news networks, meanwhile, have gone all in since Barr’s summary was issued this afternoon, and will continue to do so. Fox News Channel, for one, has detailed a Sunday evening coverage plan of The Mueller Report specials anchored by Shannon Bream (at 5 and 10 pm ET) and Bret Baier (at 8 pm), plus Fox Report With Jon Scott (from 6 to 8 pm) and The Next Revolution With Steve Hilton (at 9 pm).

NBC and ABC have yet to respond to TVLine’s inquiry to to see if they too have any plans for primetime Monday specials.