Apple's Big Streaming Service Launch: The 20+ Shows You Can Expect

A is for Apple… and A-list TV talent.

Apple is expected to announce the launch date of its forthcoming, yet-to-be-named streaming service on Monday, March 25 — but given the big names attached to its TV projects, the tech giant already has plenty of buzz.

Ahead of the company’s much-anticipated announcement, we’re here to refresh your memory of the nearly two dozen TV projects that Apple currently has in the works.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find 22 shows that are in various stages of development at the streaming service, many of which have already been ordered straight to series. There’s also a dizzying number of major names attached to these projects, including Oscar winners such as Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer and Brie Larson.

Other titles included in Apple’s lineup: Little Voice, a musical dramedy from J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles; a reimagining of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories anthology series (helmed by the Once Upon a Time guys); Defending Jacob, a legal drama starring Captain America‘s Chris Evans; and the Jennifer Garner-led project My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, to name but a few.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to view the titles on Apple’s development slate, then hit the comments and tell us: Which series are you looking forward to the most?