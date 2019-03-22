Pilot Castings: Nicole Richie Heads to Fox, Leverage Vet's New Role and More

Nicole Richie is taking on a role she probably knows a thing or two about: publicist.

The Great News vet will co-star opposite Thomas Lennon in the Fox comedy pilot Richard Lovely, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project follows Richard Lovely (Lennon), the disgruntled author of the bestselling children’s book series, Mr. Mouse. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship. Richie will play Kelli, Richard’s “high-functioning millennial” publicist, who is his polar opposite in every way.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline and Variety:

* Beth Riesgraf (Leverage) has landed a role in Fox’s hourlong dramedy Lovestruck, which chronicles the course of a single night at a wedding. The actress will play a smart, affable beauty who is navigating a divorce and just wants the best for her son.

* Simone Missick (Luke Cage, Altered Carbon) will play the lead role in the CBS legal drama Courthouse; she’ll star as newly appointed judge Lola, who immediately pushes the boundaries of what a judge should be.

* Tate Ellington (Quantico, The Brave) has been cast in the NBC drama Lincoln, based on the Bone Collector book series about a forensic criminologist searching for a diabolic serial killer. Ellington will portray a member of the CSI team.

* Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why, NCIS: New Orleans) will co-star in the NBC comedy Uninsured, about a young couple (Adam Pally and Abby Elliott) who end up having to take care of his parents (Weber and Fran Drescher) after they mishandle their finances.

* Rapper Fat Joe has joined ABC’s New York Undercover revival, playing a villainous gangster.

Keep up with all the latest pilot pickups and casting news with TVLine’s Pilot Season guide.