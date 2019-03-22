Dynasty Finds Its Dominique Deveraux

Break out your finest bottle of burnt champagne, because Dominique Deveraux is finally coming to Dynasty. ER‘s Michael Michele will step into the iconic role — played in the original series by scene stealer Diahann Carroll — towards the end of the reboot’s current season, TVLine has learned, with a possibility of her returning in Season 3 as a full-fledged series regular.

Blake’s estranged half-sister, Dominique is a “fabulously elegant, self-made woman, known for her outrageous fashion sense and penchant for drama. Dominique will return to Atlanta after a long stint in New York City where she spent the past several years seeking fame and adulation… to no avail. Now Dominique is home to reconnect with her estranged children, but does she really want to be part of their lives, or will she just disappoint them all over again? And what will the Carringtons have to say about her sudden, mysterious return?”

News of Michele’s casting comes less than a month after TVLine reported that Nicollette Sheridan is departing the show, with the role of Alexis Carrington likely being recast. Dominique and Alexis were notorious rivals in the original Dynasty, as evidenced in the glorious clip below:

In addition to playing ER‘s Cleo Finch from 1999 to 2002, Michele’s small-screen resume includes recurring roles on House, Gossip Girl, Star and Queen Sugar. On the film side, she’s known for her work in movies like Ali, Dark Blue and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

New episodes of Dynasty air Fridays at 9/8c on The CW. What are your thoughts on Dominique’s long-awaited arrival? Your general hopes for the reboot’s future? Drop ’em all in a comment below.