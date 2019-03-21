Drag Race Sneak Peek: Which Queen's Dance Moves Are All Trumped Up?

Tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 9/8c) features the premiere of Trump: The Rusical, but before the curtain rises on the remaining 12 queens, we need to make sure they can dance.

Cut to TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s main event, in which Yvie Oddly and Ra’Jah O’Hara show off their moves in front of the other girls. Yvie takes to the dance floor like a baby with a bottle (Kardashians: The Rusical, anyone?), but Ra’Jah’s experience isn’t quite as successful.

“Where did that dance experience go?” the choreographer asks, which forces Ra’Jah to awkwardly clarify that she danced… 15 years ago. (Side note: This is called the “Foxy Ladies” routine. Are Yvie and Ra’Jah playing Fox News anchors? We need to fast track this thing to Broadway! Someone get Maxwell Sheffield on the phone!)

As if this wasn’t enough to get you tuning in, tonight’s episode welcomes extra-special guest judges Joel McHale (Community) and Tiffany “New York” Pollard (I Love New York). After all those years of him mocking her on The Soup, can you imagine a more delicious pairing?

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek of tonight’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 11 below: Which queen(s) are you rooting for?