TVLine Items: Josh Charles Joins Ailes Series, Yellowstone Premiere and More

Josh Charles is playing hubby to Gretchen Carlson.

The Good Wife vet will recur in Showtime’s forthcoming limited series The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

Charles will portray Casey Close, the spouse of former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson (Naomi Watts) and a well-known sports agent. In the series — based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room — Close tries to comfort his rattled wife and reassure her that her situation at Fox isn’t as bad as she thinks.

* Season 2 of the Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone will premiere Wednesday, June 19 at 10/9c on Paramount Network.

* Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War) will appear in a Season 5 episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror, per Deadline. No details are available yet.

* Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) will co-star in Apple’s limited series Defending Jacob as the wife of Chris Evans’ character, whose 14-year-old son is accused of murder, our sister site Variety reports.

* Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Las Vegas-taped shows, airing the week of April 1, will feature the following guests: Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogen, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Celine Dion, The Killers, James Taylor and Marshmello featuring Chvrches.

* Epix has released a teaser for its original series Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker as the infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson:

* Conan25, an online archive featuring digitally restored footage from Conan O’Brien’s stint on NBC’s Late Night, will launch on Monday, March 25, beginning with the release of 350 remote segments. All videos will be available at TeamCoco.com/conan25.

