Eunetta Boone Dies: Raven's Home EP Remembered as 'Empathetic Leader and a Beacon of Light to So Many'

Television sitcom veteran Eunetta Boone, who served as showrunner on the current season of Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, has died at the age of 63. Boone was found dead of an apparent heart attack in her Los Angeles home on Wednesday morning, according to her obituary.

“Eunetta Boone was a wonderful person and a consummate storyteller and teacher, and through her leadership on many productions including Raven’s Home, she did so well what she enjoyed most — mentoring creative talent,” Disney Channel said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Eunetta will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her. All of us at Disney Channel grieve her passing and send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”

Adds series star and executive producer Raven-Symoné, “My heart is heavy following the loss of Raven’s Home executive producer Eunetta Boone. Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met. She was a masterful storyteller, an empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many. I’m sending love and my deepest sympathies to Eunetta’s family and friends and all who knew and loved her. She will be missed. Thank you for everything Eunetta.”

Prior to calling the shots on Raven’s Home, Boone worked as a writer, producer and story editor on beloved sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, The Parent ‘Hood, The Hughleys, My Wife and Kids and One on One. Before getting involved in television, Boone worked for the The Baltimore Sun as the first black woman to cover sports in Baltimore, Md.

According to her obituary, Boone is “survived by her mother, Eunice Taylor; sister, Regina Ward; nieces, Breawna Taylor, MaKenna Ward and a host of friends and family.”