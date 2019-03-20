The Voice: Season 16's 10 Best Blinds — Which Singers Are Likeliest to Win?

Now that The Voice’s Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and new coach on the block John Legend have turned their last chairs of Season 16, it’s our “turn” — to play favorites. As the NBC sing-off recaps its latest round of Blind Auditions tonight (8/7c), we’re counting down the 10 best tryouts, ranking the contestants from unlikeliest to likeliest to follow Season 15’s Chevel Shepherd into the winner’s circle.

Included in our picks are a country boy who’d previously made the Top 10 on the same rival talent show that launched Kelly’s career (but of course can’t be named on The Voice), a self-described teacher by day, rock star by night, a 14-year-old whose poise and polish belie her age, and a vocalist whose performance was so good that he was warned not to be too perfect.

As you scroll through the pics of our picks, be sure to make mental notes of any serious contenders that you feel are glaring omissions from the list, because when you’re done with your perusal, you can — and, in fact, are encouraged to — hit the comments section below with your own Top 10s. So, ready to get a gander at our selections? Just click on the gallery above — or go here for direct access. Then let fly the names of the singers that you think we should’ve singled out.