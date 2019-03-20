TVLine Items: Andy Garcia's NBC Pilot, Hamilton Vet's Sopranos Gig and More

Andy Garcia has booked his first series-regular TV role: The film actor will star opposite SNL‘s Kenan Thompson in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Kenan Show, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project follows a newly widowed dad (Thompson) determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law (Garcia), a retired police officer, become more involved in their lives.

Garcia has previously appeared on the small screen in episodes of Ballers, George Lopez, Will & Grace and Frasier. He most recently co-starred in the HBO TV movie My Dinner With Hervé.

* Tony-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway’s Hamilton) has joined the cast of The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, Deadline reports. No character details have been disclosed.

* OWN has given a series order to Cherish the Day, an anthology show from executive producer Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) which chronicles the romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The series will premiere in the winter of 2020.

* Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black), Brett Gelman (Fleabag, Camping) and Natalie Paul (The Sinner) will recur during Season 3 of AT&T Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes, per Deadline.

* The documentary Ask Dr. Ruth will now debut Saturday, June 1 on Hulu, four weeks after its theatrical release on May 3.

* Tin Star, starring Tim Roth, has been renewed by Sky Atlantic for a third and final, six-episode season in which the Worth family returns to the UK “to confront their menacing past.” Stateside, the series has thus far been streaming on Amazon.

