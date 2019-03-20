Supergirl Photos: What Is Lex's Plan for Kara's 'Red Daughter' Doppelganger?

Supergirl‘s Red Daughter storyline is finally picking up steam, as seen in newly released photos from this Sunday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c).

In the hour, titled “The House of L,” the show flashes back to what Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) has been doing for the last two years and how his secret machinations and plans have affected both Supergirl and Lena — not to mention Red Daughter.

“I am protecting mankind from an extinction,” Lex professes in a promo for the episode, which also has a dutiful Red Daughter saying to the megalomaniac (in a Russian accent), “I will follow you, and destroy her.” How Ivan Drago-like.

Is Lex’s plan for Supergirl’s doppelganger to take down the bona fide Girl of Steel? “We can’t break a Kryptonian, but maybe we can bend one,” he muses in the promo.

During a recent press Q&A, co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller revealed that viewers will “see the whole origin story of Red Daughter,” who thus far has only occasionally appeared on the CW series, and it will involve the elder Luthor sibling. Added Cryer: “It’s fun to play with that relationship, because it’s so different. And Melissa [Benoist] is wonderful.”

