Project Runway All Stars Recap: Which Designers Are Heading to the Finale?

With only two episodes left this season, Wednesday’s Project Runway All Stars presented the remaining four designers with their greatest challenge yet — and not everyone rose to the occasion.

“Recently, what constitutes a family has been debated in society; families now come in all shapes and sizes,” Alyssa Milano told the group before explaining this week’s “family” challenge: “You will each be creating outfits for three members of a modern family. Your designs must be cohesive, because each of your families will take a portrait photo together, and that family portrait will be revealed to everyone on the runway.”

EVAN BIDDELL | As someone who was raised by a single mother, Evan felt he got “the family of my dreams” in this challenge — a newly separated woman and her two teenage children. She just left their father after 16 years, and this portrait will be the first one they’ve taken without him. (No pressure, right?) He decided to give the mom a “boss lady” look, signifying how she took the power back in her relationship, while he gave each of her children a distinct look tied together with a single pattern. Not only did the son look as cool as Evan hoped he would, but the daughter was also such a natural, she could honestly sub in for one of the Project Runway models at this point. Isaac thanked him for injecting “a little energy” into this week’s runway experience.

IRINA SHABAYEVA | This one started out promising, as Irina acknowledged that she and her family — a mom, her son and his godmother — were “clicking right away,” but that connection unfortunately didn’t translate to the runway. Isaac seemed genuinely upset about Irina’s use of navy and blue, while Anne Fulenwider called the whole collection a “step back” for the designer. Ouch.

MICHELLE LESNIAK | Michelle was thrilled to end up with the “coolest Polish family I’ve ever met,” a grandmother with her granddaughter and grandson, the latter of whom is transgender. Her biggest goal in designing for this family was making sure, per the grandson’s request, that his outfit not be too feminine, so you can imagine his concern when she told him she was making a jumpsuit. Michelle figured she’d take some heat when her clothes hit the runway (“The judges are going to freakin’ nail me on it, because they’re not matchy-matchy”), and she was right. Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi even agreed that the textile choice — while it did unify the grandchildren’s looks — was “almost depressing.” To Michelle’s credit, the three looks photographed much better than they appeared on the runway.

DMITRY SHOLOKHOV | This one gets a big fat oof from me. Dmitry’s family consisted of two moms and their son, only one of whom hit the runway in a flattering ensemble. One mom wanted a more feminine look, which resulted in a dress with a high “taste level,” according to Georgina, while the other requested pants, which Isaac deemed unflattering. Then there was their son, whose desire for comfort somehow resulted in Dmitry making an ugly sweater and a basic overall look. Isaac seemed genuinely upset with Dmitry, telling him that the son’s outfit looks like “nothing.”

After announcing Evan’s well-deserved win, the judges also informed Irina that she was safe, leaving Michelle and Dmitry on the chopping block. The judges weren’t crazy about either of the bottom two designers’ collections, but they also couldn’t decide who deserved to be sent home… so they didn’t.

For the first time in All Stars history, four designers — Evan, Irina, Michelle and Dmitry — will proceed to the season finale.