Katherine Heigl Eyes CBS Return as Star of Comedy Pilot Our House

Two years after the demise of Doubt, Katherine Heigl is plotting a return to CBS via a starring role opposite Timeless‘ Malcolm Barrett in the sitcom pilot Our House, TVLine has learned.

Written by Neighbors scribe Brendan O’Brien, the multi-cam Our House centers on married couple Bridget and Shawn (Heigl and Barrett) who are committed to raising their children with the love and support Bridget never got as a kid. They soon discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings insert themselves back in the picture.

Heigl’s Bridget “tries her best to be a laid-back, progressive parent like her therapist hubby, but often finds herself reverting to the old school style of her parents,” per the official character description. “Now that she’s moved back into her childhood home, surrounded by her parents and crazy siblings, finding a balance between these wildly different parenting styles is going to be more difficult than she imagined.”

Should Our House land on CBS’ fall schedule, it would mark Heigl’s first sitcom role. The Grey’s Anatomy vet is currently starring in Suits. She’s slated to return for the USA Network drama’s ninth and final season, which begins production this summer.

In addition to starring in Our House, Heigl will serve as an EP alongside Nick Stoller and Conor Welch. Sitcom vet James Burrows is on board to direct the pilot.