As Gotham Nears Its End, Bane Reveals How He Became... 'Something Else'

Bane has a lot to say in this week’s Gotham, so it’s a damn good thing he’s more intelligible than Tom Hardy. (But just in case, the CC button up there is your friend.)

In the Batman prequel series’ antepenultimate episode, airing Thursday at 8/7c on Fox, Gordon and Bruce — on the precipice of Gotham’s reunification — find themselves face-to-face with Eduardo Dorrance (played by Nikita‘s Shane West), who is newly transformed after receiving a very special sort of TLC from the ominous and mysterious Theresa Walker (Defiance‘s Jaime Murray).

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Eduardo details how Bane was in many ways born years ago, during his time spent in a brutal prison. What did he have to do to survive, that he effectively stopped being human on the inside? That the apparatus he now dons is but cosmetics? Press play to learn Bane’s “birth” story.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Jim discovers the real mastermind behind the city’s current chaos, while a pregnant Barbara turns to Lee for help.

Gotham‘s final episodes air this Thursday, March 21; April 18; and then April 25 (aka the series finale).

