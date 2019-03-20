Daytime Emmy Nominations: Days Tops Soaps, Julie Chen Nommed for Talk

'Days of Our Lives' nominees Kassie DePaiva and Olivia Keegan

Nominations for the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday on CBS’ The Talk, and NBC’s Days of Our Lives led the soapy pack with 27 total nods, edging out General Hospital’s 25. The Young and the Restless followed with 20, while CBS sister series The Bold and the Beautiful netted 12.

Despite exiting The Talk in September, Julie Chen appeared in enough episodes to qualify for a co-host nod.

By outlet, CBS amassed 61 total nods across all categories, while syndicated programs accounted for 55. Amazon and Netflix racked up 49 each.

This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, with the Creative Arts ceremony landing on the Friday prior.

The major categories are listed below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

B&B

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Tyler Christopher (Stefan, Days)

Billy Flynn (Chad, Days)

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kassie DePaiva (Eve, Days)

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days)

Martha Madison (Belle, Days)

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)

Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)

Vernee Watson (Stella, GH)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Max Gail (Mike, GH)

Brynton James (Devon, Y&R)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days)

Greg Rikaart (Leo, Days)

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)

William Lipton (Cameron, GH)

Kyler Pettis (Theo, Days)

Garren Stitt (Oscar, GH)

Zach Tinker (Fenmore, Y&R)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Miguel, Days)

Patricia Bethine (Mary, GH)

Wayne Brady (Dr. Buckingham, B&B)

Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days)

Thaao Penghlis (Andre, Days)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

B&B

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

B&B

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES CASTING

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA

After Forever

The Bay The Series

Giants

The New 30

Youth & Consequences

Outstanding Game Show Host

John Michael Higgins, America Says

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Pat Sajak, Wh__l of Fortun_

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Paternity Court

The People’s Court

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

The Big Fun Crafty Show

Dino Drama

Miss Persona

Sesame Street

Snug’s House

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CNS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access

DailyMailTV

ET

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Today

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Access Live

The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

LIVE‘s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

The Real‘s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley

The Talk‘s Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julie Chen

The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Anny Hunstman and Sara Haines

The Wendy Williams Show‘s Wendy Williams

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Ellen

A Little Help With Carol Burnett

The Real

The Talk

The View

