Daytime Emmy Nominations: Days Tops Soaps, Julie Chen Nommed for Talk

Nominations for the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday on CBS’ The Talk, and NBC’s Days of Our Lives led the soapy pack with 27 total nods, edging out General Hospital’s 25. The Young and the Restless followed with 20, while CBS sister series The Bold and the Beautiful netted 12.
Despite exiting The Talk in September, Julie Chen appeared in enough episodes to qualify for a co-host nod.
By outlet, CBS amassed 61 total nods across all categories, while syndicated programs accounted for 55. Amazon and Netflix racked up 49 each.
This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, with the Creative Arts ceremony landing on the Friday prior.
The major categories are listed below:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
B&B
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)
Maura West (Ava, GH)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
Laura Wright (Carly, GH)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)
Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)
Tyler Christopher (Stefan, Days)
Billy Flynn (Chad, Days)
Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kassie DePaiva (Eve, Days)
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days)
Martha Madison (Belle, Days)
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)
Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)
Vernee Watson (Stella, GH)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Max Gail (Mike, GH)
Brynton James (Devon, Y&R)
Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days)
Greg Rikaart (Leo, Days)
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)
Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)
William Lipton (Cameron, GH)
Kyler Pettis (Theo, Days)
Garren Stitt (Oscar, GH)
Zach Tinker (Fenmore, Y&R)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Miguel, Days)
Patricia Bethine (Mary, GH)
Wayne Brady (Dr. Buckingham, B&B)
Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days)
Thaao Penghlis (Andre, Days)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
B&B
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
B&B
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES CASTING
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA
After Forever
The Bay The Series
Giants
The New 30
Youth & Consequences
Outstanding Game Show Host
John Michael Higgins, America Says
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Pat Sajak, Wh__l of Fortun_
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Paternity Court
The People’s Court
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
The Big Fun Crafty Show
Dino Drama
Miss Persona
Sesame Street
Snug’s House
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CNS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access
DailyMailTV
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Today
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
LIVE‘s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
The Real‘s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley
The Talk‘s Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julie Chen
The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Anny Hunstman and Sara Haines
The Wendy Williams Show‘s Wendy Williams
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
Ellen
A Little Help With Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View
