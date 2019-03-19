The Young and the Restless Tribute: Shemar Moore and Victoria Rowell Return to Honor Kristoff St. John

Shemar Moore will reprise his The Young and the Restless role to pay tribute to the CBS soap’s longtime cast member Kristoff St. John, who died on Feb. 3 at the age of 52.

Per EW.com, Moore will return as Malcolm Winters, the brother of St. John’s Neil Winters, in two episodes airing April 25-26. Moore’s homecoming — the S.W.A.T. star last visited Y&R in September 2014 — is part of a week-long storyline that will address St. John’s passing. (On April 23, Genoa City will learn of Neil’s unexpected death , and then gather to remember him.)

Additionally, former cast members Victoria Rowell and Mishael Morgan, who respectively played Neil’s wives Drucilla Winters and Hilary Curtis Winters, will appear as themselves during a tribute episode. That special installment, airing April 29, will feature cast past and present sharing memories of St. John, as well as clips of memorable moments from the actor’s 28-year run on the iconic soap.

“We all miss Kristoff immensely and are understandably still in a bit of shock,” executive producer Anthony Morina tells EW. “Our hope is that this storyline and tribute episode airing in April will honor the legendary character Kristoff helped create, and provide our audience with the opportunity to say a meaningful goodbye to Neil Winters.”