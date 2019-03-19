Penny Dreadful's Rory Kinnear Set for Showtime 'Sequel': Who He's Playing?

Penny Dreadful‘s very own Rory Kinnear has joined Showtime’s “spiritual descendant” of the original series — though this time the English actor will be no Creature feature.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels — which hails from Penny Dreadful creator John Logan — will be set in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension.” When a grisly murder shocks the city, Det. Tiago Vega (played by Fear the Walking Dead‘s Daniel Zovatto) becomes embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles.

Kinnear will fill the series regular role of Dr. Peter Craft, a successful German pediatrician and the head of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.

As previously announced, Nathan Lane will co-star as Lewis Michener, a veteran LAPD officer who becomes Tiago’s partner and mentor, while Game of Thrones vet Natalie Dormer will play the supernatural demon Magda. Other cast members include Adriana Barraza (The Strain), Jessica Garza (The Purge, SIX) and relative newcomer Johnathan Nieve.

Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.

“It’s no secret that Rory is one of my favorite actors on the planet, and working with him in the original series was inspiring,” Logan said in a statement. “So much so that I wrote this part for him, and I’m thrilled he’ll be joining us in the City of Angels.”