TVLine Items: CSI Vet Joins CBS Legal Drama, Veep Adds Saul Stars and More

Marg Helgenberger is heading back to CBS, this time in a legal role: The CSI and Under the Dome vet will star in the network’s drama pilot Courthouse, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project pulls back the curtain on the court system and follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles. Helgenberger will play Judge Judith, who broke the glass ceiling by becoming one of the few female judges in California.

The cast also includes Jessica Camacho (Taken, The Flash), Wilson Bethel (Marvel’s Daredevil, Hart of Dixie) and J. Alex Brinson (Travelers).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and Michael McKean will guest-star during Veep‘s seventh and final season, EW.com reports. Seehorn will play the chief of staff for a rival presidential candidate in several episodes, while McKean will appear in one installment as the governor of Iowa.

* Lucifer‘s Scarlett Estevez (aka Trixie) has joined Disney Channel’s BUNK’D, playing Gwen, an eccentric and somewhat naïve new camper, Deadline reports. Other Season 4 additions include Israel Johnson (Schooled) and Shelby Simmons (Andi Mack).

* Fox News Channel has signed former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile as a contributor, to first appear on Monday’s Daily Briefing with Dana Perino. “I know I’m going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News,” Brazile said in a statement, “[but] if we’ve learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can’t have a country where we don’t talk to those who disagree with our political views.”

* The 2019 Miss USA competition will air live Thursday, May 2 at 8/7c on Fox.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?