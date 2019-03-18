Pilot Castings: Jane Star Joins Spinoff, Iron Fist Vet's ABC Drama and More

Jane the Virgin‘s abuela is moving to the spinoff Jane the Novela: Ivonne Coll — who plays Jane’s grandma Alba on the original series — will co-star in The CW’s offshoot pilot as a new character, our sister site Deadline reports.

Coll will portray Camila, the adoptive mother of central heroine Estela (East Los High‘s Jacqueline Grace Lopez), an up-and-coming art curator with a shocking secret that forces her to live a double life.

Also joining the anthology series — each season will based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva — is Remy Hii (Marco Polo) as Estela’s boyfriend Luen, the head of security at a winery run by rich guy Felix (Weeds‘ Hunter Parrish). Additionally, Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) will co-star as Felix’s sister, while Benito Martinez (13 Reasons Why, American Crime) will portray a winery employee who specializes in collecting dirt on everyone.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Jessica Stroup (90210, Marvel’s Iron Fist) has nabbed a lead role in the ABC drama Heart of Life, which is inspired by the John Mayer song. The actress will play the sister of Dave Annable’s character in the story of two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related.

* Raymond Ablack (Shadowhunters, Degrassi: The Next Generation), Michael Cassidy (People of Earth, The O.C.), Taylor Dearden (Sweet/Vicious) and Ana Villafañe (South Beach) have joined CBS’ multi-cam comedy To Whom It May Concern. The quartet will play friends of Michael Angarano’s Evan, who sets out to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life.

