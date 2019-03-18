Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer Plots Sabrina's 'Dark Path' in Part 2

Sabrina Spellman has a new outlook on life as a witch: “I can either be afraid of my powers, or I can use them.” Netflix on Monday dropped the official trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2, arriving April 5, which follows the titular teenage witch down the “dark path” she began walking in the series’ first installment.

Highlights from the trailer include: Sabrina apparently setting fire to Baxter High School, the gang attending a sexy non-mortals dance party, Sabrina possibly killing (or at least knocking out) a small army of warlocks, Susie going full G.I. Jane and Sabrina meeting… the Dark Lord? Fans of Harvey and Sabrina’s storied romance will also be disappointed by the amount of making out Sabrina does with Nick in this trailer — though I imagine there are just as many viewers excited by the idea of Sabrina giving into temptation with Mr. Scratch.

Here’s the official description of Part 2, per Netflix: “It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina in Part 2, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.