The Fix Cast Previews ABC's O.J.-Like Drama, Promises Killer Reveal (Video)

ABC’s The Fix takes a big ol’ cue from the trial of century, which is no surprise since former Los Angeles DDA Marcia Clark serves as a co-writer and executive producer. But at what point does art cease imitating fiction?

Premiering Monday at 10/9c, The Fix stars Robin Tunney (The Mentalist) as Maya Travis, an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat after unsuccessfully prosecuting A-list movie star Severen “Sevvy” Johnson (Lost‘s Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) for the double murder of his wife and her (female) friend. With her career derailed, Maya seeks “self-imposed retirement” in rural Washington… until eight years later, when Sevvy falls under suspicion for another murder. Maya is then lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice — or as Clark calls it in the promos, her own possible “revenge fantasy.”

Clark, though, says in the preview video above that while her life and The Fix both involve prosecutors who lost a very big case and then left the DA’s office, “from there it’s all fiction.”

Another difference is that The Fix promises closure at the end of its 10-episode run. “There is an ending. You will find out who did it,” promises Breckin Meyer, who plays DA Alan Wiest. As such, in success, any second season of the series would bring back most of the characters to tackle a different zeitgeisty case that draws on real life.

The cast also includes Scott Cohen (Necessary Roughness) as Sevvy’s lawyer, Ezra Wolf; Adam Rayner (Tyrant) as ADA Matthew Collier; Merrin Dungey (Alias) as investigator (and Maya’s BFF) CJ Emerson; Marc Blucas (Necessary Roughness) as Maya’s beau, “Riv” Allgood;Mouzam Makkar (Champions) as ADA Loni Kampoor; and Alex Saxon (The Fosters) as Gabe Johnson.

Press play above to learn more from the cast and Clark, then tell us if The Fix is in… your DVR queue.