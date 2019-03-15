TVLine Items: Chicago P.D. Vet's Syfy Pilot, Queen Sugar Premiere and More

Chicago P.D.‘s dearly departed detective has found a new role: Elias Koteas — who played Det. Alvin Olinsky for five seasons on the NBC drama — has joined the cast of Syfy’s AI drama pilot Cipher, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project stars Adrian Grenier (Entourage) and Gabriel Bateman (The Dangerous Book for Boys) as a father and son, respectively, who unwittingly find themselves at the center of the next great war — over artificial intelligence — when the child’s brain is implanted with one-of-a-kind computer technology. Koteas will play Hal Berek, a Texas rancher with strong opinions about how the pair should face the challenges ahead of them.

* Season 4 of OWN’s Queen Sugar will premiere Wednesday, June 12 at 9/8c, with Erica Tazel (Justified) recurring as attorney Deesha Brown-Sonnier.

* The 77th Annual Golden Globes will air Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.

* Alicia Vikander and Lily James will appear in the Four Weddings and a Funeral Red Nose Day special, which reunites stars Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah and Rowan Atkinson 25 years after the movie’s release, per The Hollywood Reporter. The program airs stateside May 23 on NBC as part of the network’s Red Nose Day programming.

* Amazon has given a pilot order to a half-hour drama based on the Israeli series On the Spectrum, to be adapted by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), our sister site Variety reports. The comedic coming-of-age story follows three twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum.

* The first episodes of Titans, Doom Patrol and Young Justice: Outsiders are available for free at DCUniverse.com, now through Friday, March 29.

* Apple has given a series order to a drama based on Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, about the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family, per Variety.

