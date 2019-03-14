TVLine Items: Sopranos Movie Update, Kathleen Turner on Kominsky and More

The Sopranos prequel film is undergoing a name change. Formerly dubbed The Many Saints of Newark, the movie will now be called by the working title Newark, according to our sister site Deadline. The much-anticipated film now has a release date as well: New Line Cinema will release Newark in theaters on Sept. 25, 2020.

The project is set during the 1960s Newark riots, with Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em) playing Tony Soprano’s uncle Dickie Moltisanti and James Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael playing a young Tony. The cast also includes Ray Liotta (Shades of Blue), Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Billy Magnussen (Maniac).

* Romancing the Stone co-stars Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner will reunite on the former’s Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method when Turner guest-stars as the ex-wife of Douglas’ character and the mother of his daughter (Sarah Baker), our sister site Variety reports.

* Alice Eve (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Outcast) and Harriet Walter (The Crown) have been cast in Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’ British period drama Belgravia for ITV and Epix, Deadline reports. Based on Fellowes’ book, the series is a tale of secrets and scandals in 1840s London, where the upper echelons of society begin to rub shoulders with the emerging industrial nouveau riche.

* Songland, a new NBC series in which talented up-and-coming songwriters are mentored by three music producers per episode, will premiere Tuesday, May 28 at 10/9c. Plus, NBC’s new comedy competition Bring the Funny, with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy, will debut Tuesday, July 9 at 10/9c.

* Tuca & Bertie, a new animated comedy from the producers of BoJack Horseman, will debut Friday, May 3 on Netflix. It features the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun; get a behind-the-scenes look at the recording sessions:

