Stana Katic's Absentia Gets Season 2 U.S. Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

Emily Byrne’s torturous “return from the dead” will resume Friday, June 14, when Season 2 of Absentia — starring and executive-produced by Castle’s Stana Katic — lands Stateside on Amazon.

All 10 episodes of the new season will debut that day to Prime members in the U.S. as well as those in the UK, Germany, Australia, Austria, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea and other select territories.

Absentia follows Emily Byrne, an FBI agent who had disappeared without a trace and was declared dead after hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers. Six years later, she was found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (played by Patrick Heusinger), had remarried and her son, Flynn (Patrick McAuley), was being raised by another woman, she found herself implicated in a new series of murders.

In Season 2, Emily struggles to define her “new normal” as a mother and a survivor of six years’ worth of physical and mental torture. Even while she rebuilds her relationship with her son, Emily still cannot shake the darkness of her past. She enlists Boston police detective Tommy Gibbs (Condor‘s Angel Bonanni) in a secret investigation of her mysterious history and, when the case turns deadly risks everything to uncover the truth and protect her family.

In addition to those mentioned above, Absentia’s returning cast includes Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Paul Freeman and Patrick McAuley, while new for Season 2 are Matthew Le Nevez (The Widow) as Navy SEAL Cal Isaac, and Natasha Little (The Night Manager) as FBI agent Julianne Gunnarsen.