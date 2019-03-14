Pilot Castings: Arrow Vet Joins Deputy, Orville Alum to Prodigal Son and More

Bex Taylor-Klaus is now on the right side of the law: The Arrow and Scream TV series vet will star opposite Stephen Dorff in the Fox drama pilot Deputy, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project centers around deputy Bill Hollister (Dorff), a career lawman who becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County when the current sheriff dies. Taylor-Klaus will play the sarcastic, “quietly badass” deputy Breanna Bishop, replacing Jasmine Kaur (Insecure), who was originally cast in the role.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Halston Sage (The Orville) has been cast in the Fox drama Prodigal Son as the younger sister of the titular criminal psychologist, played by The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne.

* Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) will help Russell Hornsby (Grimm) track down a serial killer in the NBC drama pilot Lincoln, based on the Bone Collector book series. Imperioli will co-star as NYPD detective Rick Sellitto.

* Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot) will play the Brooklyn district attorney in ABC’s untitled family/legal drama about a prison-turned-lawyer.

* Disney Channel star Peyton List (Bunk’d, Jessie) has joined the CW drama Glamorous, in which a gender non-conforming recent high school grad (Fuller House‘s Ben J. Pierce) lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube. List will portray AlyssaSays, an over-the-top YouTube personality with a competitive edge.

