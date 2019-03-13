TVLine Items: Super Bowl Swap, Fallon-Inspired Music Show and More

The Super Bowl will be back on CBS sooner rather than later: The Eye network and NBC have swapped broadcast years for the big game, the New York Post reports.

CBS — which hosted the Super Bowl earlier this February — will move up a year and air the sporting event in 2021, while NBC falls back to 2022. (Fox remains the 2020 broadcaster.)

The move is a win-win for both nets: NBC can now pair the game with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a combo advertising package. Meanwhile, CBS avoids having to compete with the Olympics during its next Super Bowl.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC has given a 10-episode order to That’s My Jam, a celebrity-driven primetime “music and dance show” that will draw inspiration from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bits such as “Wheel of Musical Impressions” and “Musical Genre Challenge.” A host is not yet set.

* Showtime will air the comedy special Funny Women of a Certain Age, headlined by Fran Drescher, on Friday, March 23 at 9/8c. The program also features comediennes Carole Montgomery, Luenell, Lynne Koplitz, Kerri Louise and Vanessa Hollingshead.

* The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will honor Judge Judith Sheindlin (aka Judge Judy) with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the May 5 ceremony. Additionally, Chef Jacques Pépin, who has hosted multiple PBS culinary programs, will receive the Lifetime Achievement honor at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on May 3.

* Free Solo, the Academy Award-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold braving the El Capitan vertical cliff without a proverbial net, is now streaming on Hulu.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?