NCIS: LA Mystery: Is Linda Hunt's Hetty Returning for the 'Densi' Wedding?

When NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Kensi walks down the aisle this Sunday, to marry Deeks, will the couple’s longtime boss lady be on hand for the big day?

Original cast member Linda Hunt‘s Henrietta “Hetty” Lange has been MIA thus far this season, after the 73-year-old Academy Award winner was involved in a car accident last July. And though Hunt suffered “no serious injuries” and hoped to be back filming the CBS drama sooner rather than later, the timetable changed and in turn was accommodated by Hetty pulling one of her infamous vanishing acts.

“I first want to say how much I appreciate the outpouring of support from the NCIS: Los Angeles fans following my car accident this summer,” Hunt shared in a November statement to TVLine. “Though I had hoped to return to playing Hetty at the start of the season, I had to take some additional time to recover. I look forward to returning later this season.”

Now, if you take a close gander at the promo video above, you’ll see that an unseen someone in a Cooper literally crashes the wedding. And if you take an even closer look when the bride kisses the groom… well, you just might emerge a very happy viewer.

During TVLine’s preview Q&A with Eric Christian Olsen (publishing later this week), we asked if Hetty might resurface in time for Densi’s nuptials, which air this Sunday at 9/8c on CBS. He answered, “The only people missing Linda more than the fans is me. So, nothing would make me happier than her coming back — and I sound pretty happy, right?” (Editor’s note: Yes, he did.)

An cast member since NCIS: LA’s September 2009 launch, Hunt is a two-time Teen Choice winner in the TV Actress: Action category.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday’s wedding episode: