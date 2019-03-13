Kit Harington, Emma Stone to Host SNL in April; Sara Bareilles, BTS to Perform

Saturday Night Live‘s spring forecast calls for (Jon) Snow.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is set to make his SNL hosting debut on Saturday, April 6, a week and a day ahead of the HBO drama’s final season premiere (on Sunday, April 14). He marks the second current GoT cast member to preside over the late-night sketch comedy series, following Peter “Space Pants” Dinklage’s memorable stint during Season 41. (Jason Momoa also hosted SNL in 2018 to promote Aquaman, but his Thrones character was already long gone by then.)

Harington will be joined by musical guest Sara Bareilles, who last spring co-starred as Mary Magdalene in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. She’ll be performing in support of her new album Amidst the Chaos, which drops on Friday, April 5.

Then on April 13, The Favourite‘s Emma Stone will host for a fourth time, with musical guest BTS.

As previously announced, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh will emcee the next new episode of SNL on Saturday, March 30; Tame Impala is set to perform.

Are you excited for SNL‘s April line-up? And which episode are you looking forward to most? Hit the comments with your reactions!