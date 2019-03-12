TVLine Items: New Orphan Black Series, Netflix's Anime Greek Gods and More

Good news, Clone Club members: A new series set in the Orphan Black universe is in the works at AMC, with original show producers Temple Street Productions on board, our sister site Variety reports.

While the project — currently in the early stages of development — does not yet have a premise, it is not considered a spinoff or reboot. Instead, writers are being sought out to pitch new story ideas set in the same world as the original sci-fi drama.

Orphan Black, which starred Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as a multitude of clones, ran for five seasons on BBC America.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has ordered Gods & Heroes, an eight-episode anime series set in the world of Greek mythology and following a young man who learns that he is the illegitimate son of Zeus. The voice cast includes Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Jessica Henwick (Luke Cage), Melina Kanakaredes (The Resident), Claudia Christian (Babylon 5) and Elias Toufexis (The Expanse).

* Marvel Studios is adapting the What If comic book series into an animated anthology series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, slashfilm.com is reporting.

* Netflix has released a trailer for On My Block Season 2, releasing Friday, March 29. In the new episodes, the friends lean on each other like never before in the aftermath of tragedy and Jamal’s discovery:

