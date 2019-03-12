NCIS: Los Angeles Wedding Sneak Peek: Freakin' Deeks Fears He 'Conned' Kensi

Someone has a case of wedding day jitters in this exclusive sneak peek from the next and highly anticipated of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.

In “Till Death Do Us Part” (airing Sunday at 9/8c), after months of planning, the NCIS family prepares to celebrate the wedding of Kensi and Deeks (played by Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen). The groom, however, has turned up on Sam’s boat, quite uninvited, as seen in the clip above. “Kensi is much more cool and prepared, and Deeks kind of freaks out,” his portrayer tells TVLine.

Press play to see Sam’s reaction to the scraggly stowaway, then read on for more preview from Olsen.

So, what exactly has Deeks on edge…?

“What we come to find out is that Deeks has this sudden realization that he has ‘conned’ [Kensi] into loving him. And that if he really does love her, he has to recognize that there’s probably someone out there better for her than him.

“It’s really wonderful and beautiful,” Olsen says of his alter ego’s existential crisis. “One of my favorite things about Deeks is he’s human first, and that’s such a human reaction. That’s the beauty of how [showrunner R. Scott Gemmill] wrote this.”

