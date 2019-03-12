Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Sets TV Return With Role in Hulu's Horror Anthology Into the Dark

Lethal Weapon‘s Clayne Crawford is taking aim at his first TV role since departing the Fox drama last year, signing on to star in the June installment of Hulu’s horror anthology Into the Dark, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The movie-length episodes of the 12-part series roll out monthly, with each installment centering on a holiday contained within said month. Crawford’s episode will revolve around June’s main event: Father’s Day. A Hulu rep confirmed Crawford’s involvement in the project but declined to reveal details about the plot and/or his character.

Crawford was written out of Lethal Weapon last spring at the end of a stormy second season that found the actor allegedly clashing with co-lead Damon Wayans on several occasions. He was replaced in Season 3 by Seann William Scott.

Last August, four months after his Lethal exit, Crawford spoke out about what he deemed “blatant f—king lies” regarding his alleged on-set behavior.