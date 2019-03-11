Killing Eve's Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin in Why Women Kill at CBS All Access

Why Women Kill‘s central trio is now complete — and it’s quite the murders’ row.

Killing Eve co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste has landed the third and final lead in Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry’s forthcoming CBS All Access dramedy, joining fellow headliners Ginnifer Goodwin and Lucy Liu.

The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ’80s (Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in her marriage. It will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Howell-Baptiste’s alter ego, Taylor, is a fiercely intelligent, kick-ass woman, a lawyer, perfectly in control of her sensitive side when she chooses to display it. She is also very protective of her husband, who is content to play beta to her alpha. Described admiringly by her husband, Eli (Veep‘s Reid Scott), she is “one hot feminist,” driven, impassioned, and very sexy. She’s also upfront about being bisexual, and she and Eli have an open marriage, which, so far, seems to be working.

The cast also includes Parenthood‘s Sam Jaeger (as the husband of Goodwin’s ’60s housewife) and True Detective’s Alexandra Daddario (as Taylor’s lover).

In addition to Killing Eve, Howell-Baptiste’s credits also include The Good Place, Barry and Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars revival.