Lucy Hale to Star in Riverdale Spinoff Pilot as Fashionista Katy Keene

A former Pretty Little Liar is entering the Archieverse. Lucy Hale will play the titular fashionista in The CW’s Riverdale spinoff pilot Katy Keene, TVLine has learned.

Per the official logline, this potential series “follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.”

Described as “bold, big hearted and independent, Katy Keene is a twenty-something New Yorker who aspires to be a fashion designer. When she’s not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, she’s navigating friendship and dating in the big city.”

Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery on ABC Family/Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. Her previous small-screen credits include roles on Baby Daddy, Wizards of Waverly Place, How I Met Your Mother and The O.C. This also marks Hale’s return to The CW, having already starred in the short-lived dramas Life Sentence (2018) and Privileged (2008–2009).

As previously reported, Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray will also appear in the pilot as a slightly older version of Josie McCoy, making her one of the “four iconic Archie Comics characters” mentioned in the logline. Should Katy Keene be ordered to series, Murray will depart Riverdale for the spinoff.

From Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, Katy Keene is being written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, both of whom will executive-produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley, also an executive producer, will direct.

