Fox News' Tucker Carlson Foregoes 'Contrition' After Offensive, Years-Old Radio Call-In Audio Surfaces

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson is choosing to forego “the usual contrition” after audio surfaced of him making offensive remarks during a radio call-ins from years ago.

During call-ins to the Bubble the Love Sponge shock jock radio program, which took place between 2006 and 2011 and were brought to light on Sunday by Media Matters — an organization that “pushes back on right-wing misinformation, hypocrisy and smears” — Carlson refers to Martha Stewart’s daughter, Alexis Stewart, as “c–ty”; calls Arianna Huffington a “pig”; and labels Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “the biggest white whores in America.”

Carlson also says that women are “extremely primitive” and enjoy being told to “be quiet and kind of do what you’re told.”

He also minimizes the crimes of then-Most Wanted fugitive Warren Jeffs, who arranged illegal marriages between his adult male followers in the FLDS Church and underage girls in Utah. “[A]rranging a marriage between a 16-year-old and a 27-year-old is not the same as pulling a stranger off the street and raping her,” he says on the tape. “That’s bullsh–t.”

Hours after the audio surfaced, Carlson said on Twitter that he would forego the apology that public figures confronted with past indiscretions typically offer up. Instead, he invited anyone who disagrees with his views as expressed these days on TV to come challenge him on Tucker Carlson Tonight.