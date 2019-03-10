Soap Legend Jed Allan, Santa Barbara's C.C. Capwell, Dead at 84

Soap vet Jed Allan, best known for his roles on NBC’s Days of Our Lives and Santa Barbara, died on Saturday. He was 84.

In a Facebook post, Allan’s son, Rick Brown, said the suds vet “died peacefully and was surrounded by his family.”

In the 60s, Allan cut his teeth on the CBS soaps Love of Life and The Secret Storm, before joining Days of Our Lives in 1971 as Don Craig, a character he played for 14 years. In 1986 he landed what would be his most memorable role, that of patriarch C.C. Capwell on the then-fledgling Santa Barbara. He remained with the Emmy winning soap until its final episode in 1993, after which he segued to primetime via a recurring role as Rush Sanders, the father of Ian Ziering’s Steve, on Beverly Hills, 90210.

In 2004, he temporarily took over the role of General Hospital‘s Edward Quartermaine.

A Martinez, who played Allan’s Santa Barbara son-in-law Cruz Castillo, remembered him as “the finest actor… and an even better man,” adding, “He was about family. Protecting his own, and building it in the casts he graced. It was magic to work with him –– his rock solid professionalism giving way to inspired energy once the cameras rolled.”