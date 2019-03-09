SNL Video: R. Kelly Notes 'I Gave Y'All So Many Clues' With My Song Titles!

Saturday Night Live opened this weekend’s show with, as expected, a spoof of Gayle King’s multi-part interview of R&B singer R. Kelly, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and on March 6 was arrested for delinquent child support payments.

Leslie Jones played CBS’ calm, cool and collected King, while Kenan Thompson took on Kelly, who (unsuccessfully) insisted on being called Victor and seemed to think every word begins with the letter Q. Thompson’s Kelly said that although his lawyers told him not to do this interview, “My ego was telling me YES!”

Kelly proved himself to be really bad at math, saying that Lifetime’s damning six-part docuseries was “almost 10!” episodes long and positing that thousands were more than millions.

When he wasn’t drifting off mid-answer into “Trapped in the Closet”-style music-video vignettes, Kelly was marveling at how CBS keeps their video cameras out in the open and not hidden: “Why, y’all some freaks!”

Eventually, Thompson evoked Kelly’s stand-up outburst of indignation, crowing, “I gave y’all ‘Trapped in the Closet,’ ‘Feelin’ on Yo Booty,’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number’ … and so many other clues!” At which point he and “Jail King” wrapped things up and threw to the opening credits.

Watch excerpts of the cold open below, until the complete video is available: