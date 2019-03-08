Last Man Standing Sneak Peek: Mike's Poker Game Brings Out All the Feels

The conversation at Mike’s poker game takes a serious turn during Friday’s Last Man Standing.

In the episode “Cards on the Table” (Fox, 8/7c), Mike reluctantly invites Ryan to his weekly game at Outdoor Man. He immediately comes to regret that decision when his son-in-law inspires Chuck, Ed and Joe (recurring guest star Jay Leno) to open up about their feelings.

It all goes south as soon as Count von Count Joe folds. He reveals to the group that money has been tight ever since he took his mother’s drivers license away (“Those senior bus passes ain’t cheap!”), which leads to a greater discussion about the difficulties of aging.

Friday’s Last Man marks the 17th episode of its inaugural season on Fox (and its seventh overall). In the event that Fox (likely) renews the sitcom for the 2019-20 TV season, the Tim Allen-led comedy — which has called Friday nights home this season as well as for all but the first of its six seasons on ABC — will relocate to a new night to make room for WWE SmackDown Live, which is moving from USA Network to Fox in October.

