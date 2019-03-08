TVLine Items: New Killing Eve Trailer, Cobie/Taran on Arrested and More

Villanelle has a message for Instagrammers: “Get a real life!” she exclaims in a new Killing Eve trailer after a young woman asks to take the assassin’s photo for her social media.

Elsewhere in the Season 2 sneak peek — which you can watch above — Villanelle dons several new disguises, while Eve stocks up on candy (to fuel her obsession?) and starts losing her mind. Killing Eve returns Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c on BBC America and AMC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Real-life marrieds Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Taran Killam (Single Parents) will guest-star on Arrested Development, EW.com reports. They’ll appear in flashbacks during the second half of Season 5 (releasing March 15) as Lucille and George Sr., who were previously portrayed in Season 4 flashbacks by Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogen.

* Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Betty Gabriel (Get Out) will both appear in an episode of CBS All Access’ revival of The Twilight Zone, debuting with two episodes on Monday, April 1.

* Carlton Cuse is stepping down as showrunner of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, but will remain an executive producer on Season 3 of the Amazon drama, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas returns for Season 2 on Friday, April 5, HBO has announced.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?